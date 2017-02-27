Officers Wrestle with Bat-Wielding Suspect, Nearly Tased

A man wielding a bat nearly Tasered a Winnipeg police officer with his own weapon during a struggle Sunday afternoon.

Police were patrolling the area of Boyd Avenue and Powers Street at around 2:30 p.m. when they noticed an injured man staggering towards them. The victim had been assaulted in the upper body by another man in the area.

Police pulled up to a home in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue where they found a man holding a bat. After not dropping the weapon at the request of officers, he began walking towards them. That’s when police deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective on the suspect. The bat was eventually removed from the suspect, but not before officers were physically assaulted in the upper body.

During the struggle, the suspect managed to grab one of the officer’s Tasers and shoot it, narrowly missing him.

Robert James Chaykowski, 19, of Winnipeg was arrested and charged with over a dozen offences.

A female youth was also arrested for interfering with the arrest and possessing marijuana.

— Staff

Comments

comments