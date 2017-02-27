Manitoba Motorists Can Purchase Additional Third Liability Coverage

WINNIPEG — Manitoba drivers will soon be able to buy additional third party liability insurance coverage.

The basic amount of coverage currently available is $1 million, $2 million and $5 million. Beginning March 1, drivers can increase their coverage to $7 million and $10 million.

Such coverage protects vehicle owners and drivers if they are sued for property damage caused from at-fault motor vehicle collisions, or injuries to other people resulting from collisions outside Manitoba.

“Court judgments in the United States and some Canadian provinces can far exceed Manitoba’s current liability coverage limits,” Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler said.

“These court actions represent a real risk for Manitobans who drive their vehicles outside Manitoba.”

The additional coverage can be purchased at any Autopac agent regardless of their renewal or re-assessment date.

