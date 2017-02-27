Goldeyes Sign Outfielder Stefan Sabol

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added outfielder Stefan Sabol to their 2017 roster.

The Aliso Viejo, California native played in the New York Mets’ organization last season for the Double-A Eastern League’s Binghamton Mets. He batted .229 with 12 doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI, and 27 walks in 72 games played.

“He can play multiple positions, runs well for a big guy, has some pop in his bat, and has Double-A experience with the Mets’ organization,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “I think Stefan has the ability to do really well in our league.”

The Goldeyes now have 20 players under contract for the upcoming season.

