WSO Unwraps Milestone 70th Season

WINNIPEG — It’s been 70 years in the making for the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra as the curtain is pulled back on its 2017-18 season.

Beginning with preeminent violinist, Itzhak Perlman, the WSO will close out with conductor laureate Bramwell Tovey and James Ehnes.

“The WSO’s 70th season is a time of celebration of our musical and organizational history as well as an opportunity to dream about and plan for the future,” said Trudy Schroeder, executive director.

“We start the 70th season with a community birthday party and musical celebration on June 28 and we continue to celebrate with guest appearances by two former music directors. Victor Feldbrill will be here for our first Classics concert and Bramwell Tovey will lead the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in a special concert at the end of May.”

WSO 70th Season

June 28, 2017

70th Anniversary Community Celebration

September 16, 2017

Itzhak Perlman, The Asper Family Opening Night Gala Performance

October 13, 2017

Happy 70th WSO!

Victor Feldbrill, special guest conductor

October 27 – November 4, 2017

Angels & Demons: WSO Autumn Festival

April 26, 2018

WSO 70th Anniversary Spring Gala

May 23, 2018

Bramwell Returns! with James Ehnes and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

