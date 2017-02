Raunchy comedian Lisa Lampanelli, known as the “Queen of Mean,” is set to play the Burton Cummings Theatre this spring.

Lampanelli will appear Saturday, May 13 as part of her latest comedy tour.

Lampanelli’s rise to the top of the comedy food chain began in 2002, when she was the only female comedian invited to skewer Chevy Chase on the NY Friars Club Roast.

Tickets for the show start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

