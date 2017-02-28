RCMP Renew Calls to Find Missing Woman Lorlene Bone

There are renewed calls to find a woman who went missing one year ago in Sapotaweayk Cree Nation, Manitoba.

Lorlene Bone, 31, was last seen February 29, 2016.

“Her family deserves to know where their daughter is,” said Sgt. Steve Henson of the Swan River RCMP detachment. “If anyone saw her that day or has any information – even if they think it’s insignificant — please come forward.”

Bone is described as approximately 5’5″ tall, 155 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She may also have dyed red or blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swan River RCMP at (204) 734-4686 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

