Selkirk Mental Health Centre Earns National Recognition

By Sarah Klein

The Selkirk Mental Health Centre is now accredited to the highest level for a centre of its calibre.

Accreditation Canada, an independent national agency, has recognized the centre as being in an exemplary standing.

The facility met all 89 required organizational practices and 99.1 percent of its standards (676 out of 682), which is noted as a significant achievement for such a large health-care facility.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the services provided at the Selkirk Mental Health Centre are now recognized nationally as being exceptionally high quality.

“Thanks to the many years of hard work and dedication by all of the centre’s employees, Selkirk Mental Health Centre is now recognized as one of the best facilities in the country,” he said.

