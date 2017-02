Comedian Shawn Wayans is making a return to Rumor’s Comedy Club.

The actor from “In Living Color” fame, “Little Man”, “White Chicks” and “Scary Movie 1 & 2,” will play six shows April 20-23.

Tickets are $42 and can be purchased by calling the Rumor’s box office at (204) 488-4520.

— Staff

Comments

comments