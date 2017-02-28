TELUS Launches $1 Million Community Board in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — TELUS is spearheading a new community investment initiative to support local youth in the province.

Through the TELUS Manitoba Community Board, $350,000 in grants will be awarded annually to local registered charities to help youth success through the power of technology.

The contribution is part of TELUS’ $1 million commitment this year for community investment in the province.

The new board will be led by Dave Johnston as chair, retired president and COO of Great West Life’s Canadian Division.

Other members of the board include:

Ida Albo, Managing Partner, Fort Garry Hotel and Owner of Yoga Public

Gail Asper, President, The Asper Foundation

Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, Brandon University

Rick Frost, CEO, The Winnipeg Foundation

Annitta Stenning, President and CEO, CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

The board will accept grant applications three times per year and select those they feel have the most impact.

