WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine river walk has been closed from the Osborne Bridge to the Main Street Bridge.

The temporary closure comes as the province advised earlier this week for people to stay off the ice. Barricades have been installed indicating the walkway is closed.

The city has also removed light standards to prevent potential damage from river ice during the spring break-up.

The walkway will be reopened and lights reinstalled as conditions permit.

