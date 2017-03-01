Gordie Howe International Bridge to Feature Bike Lanes, Pedestrian Access

By The Canadian Press

WINDSOR, Ont. – Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the new cross-border Gordie Howe International Bridge that will connect Windsor, Ont., with Detroit.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority — a Crown corporation that will manage the procurement process for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new bridge — says the decision was made after public consultation and feedback from the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In an online statement, Dwight Duncan, the chair of the bridge authority’s board of directors, says the multi-use path will benefit the communities as well as enhance cycle tourism across the border.

The bridge authority says the multi-use path will be located on the east side of the bridge and barriers will separate pedestrians and cyclists from vehicles.

It also says the path will connect users to local road networks and will accommodate two-way traffic of pedestrians and cyclists.

Pedestrians and cyclists wanting to cross the border will still have to carry identification and will be processed through the respective countries’ customs and immigration systems.

