Steinbach Credit Union Achieves $5 Billion in Assets

Steinbach Credit Union has reached a milestone by achieving $5 billion in assets.

SCU is the first and largest credit union in Manitoba to reach the mark, capping off its 75th year in 2016. It took SCU 60 years to reach $1 billion and 15 more years to where it is today.

“Our growth has been organic, cultivated right here in Manitoba,” said Glenn Friesen, CEO of Steinbach Credit Union.

“We understand the power of working with our members and thank them for entrusting us with their business. Our philosophy as a credit union has been to grow one member, one service, one product at a time.”

SCU operates three branches — one in Steinbach and two in Winnipeg. It serves more than 86,000 members and 413 employees.

