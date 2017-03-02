Manitoba Budget Will Make Difficult But Necessary Decisions: Finance Minister

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government will deliver its annual budget April 11.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced the date and said the fiscal plan will contain tough decisions aimed at cutting the deficit.

The Progressive Conservative government has already cut spending in some areas since winning last April’s election and inheriting a $846-million deficit.

The number of cabinet ministers has been reduced, an agency that oversaw new roads on the east side of Lake Winnipeg has been folded and Crown corporations have been told to cut management positions by 15 per cent.

But Friesen says more must be done to stop a string of deficits that started in 2010.

The government is also promising a new law to control the cost of public-sector wages through options that could include wage freezes and unpaid days off.

Friesen said Thursday spending under the previous NDP government had been growing at a rate of four per cent a year.

“These actions placed our province on a path to even higher debt and increased debt-servicing costs as interest rates rise,” Friesen said in a written statement.

“This is the fiscal reality we are committed to addressing as we pursue both the discipline and commitment to services that Manitobans expect from their government.”

The New Democrats have accused the Tory government of focusing on austerity measures that will hurt both the economy and front-line services.

The Tories launched reviews of government operations last year, including a value-for-money audit of various programs and a study on innovations in health care.

The reports are now being reviewed by a task force led by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon and Dave Angus, former head of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

