Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged with Manslaughter in Death of Driver

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – An RCMP officer in Manitoba has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a man who was behind the wheel during a police pursuit.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was seriously injured.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba investigated after an officer discharged a firearm during a traffic stop that followed a police pursuit in Thompson in November 2015.

The review concluded that there were reasonable grounds for charges.

Const. Abram Letkeman is also charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Letkeman has been released on bail and is to appear in Thompson provincial court on March 31.

The investigation unit looks into all police actions that result in injury or death.

