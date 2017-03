Former QX 104 radio personality Samantha Stevens is returning to Winnipeg less than a year after leaving for Calgary.

Stevens left last spring for an opportunity with WILD 953, but will soon co-host the new morning show on Peggy @ 991.

“I’ve lived in so many cities, yet, have never found the kindness that exists in Winnipeg,” Stevens said, who spent the last five years in the city.

She will co-host “Feel Good Mornings” with Travis Stewart beginning Monday, March 20.

