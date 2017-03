Would the owner of a large sum of money please step forward.

Winnipeg police say they recently located a large amount of cash near a business in the north end of the city.

Police are asking the owner to contact them at (204) 986-6048. Verification of ownership will be determined by police and any advertising costs incurred will be recouped from the located money.

If the owner doesn’t come forward by April 11, the money will be disposed.

