Suspect Identified in Winnipeg Jets Merchandise Robbery

Winnipeg police have identified the man wanted in connection with a break-in at True North Sports + Entertainment in February as Grant Alex Morrisseau.

The 31-year-old is alleged to have stolen a one-of-a-kind Jets Heritage Classic jacket signed by Dale Hawerchuk, and a signed Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey (#33).

The break-in happened the afternoon of February 20 in the 300 block of Graham Avenue.

Police say Morrisseau also stole a laptop computer, a tablet computer and a number of unactivated iPhones from the office. Prior to that, police say the suspect broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Hargrave Street and made off with property.

Morrisseau is not to be approached. Anyone with information in locating him is asked to call (204) 986-6668 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Two female suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident, and some of the stolen merchandise has been recovered.

