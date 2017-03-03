Connor Hellebuyck Has 29-Save Shutout as Winnipeg Jets Blank St. Louis Blues 3-0

By Darrin Bauming, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck turned away all 29 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Blake Wheeler scored twice, including the winner on a first-period power play, as the Jets (29-30-6) handed the Blues (31-27-5) their fifth-consecutive loss. Bryan Little added an empty-netter for his 18th of the season with 2:16 remaining in regulation.

Hellebuyck improved his record to 21-15-3 in his ninth straight start in goal for the Jets. Blues netminder Carter Hutton made 37 saves to fall to 9-8-2 on the year.

Hutton has been superb in 2017, entering Friday with shutouts in his last two starts, while also recording perfect outings in four of his last seven starts dating back to Jan. 14.

Wheeler opened the scoring midway through the first with Blues forward Jori Lehtera off for hooking. Wheeler’s 18th of the season came as his point shot travelled down the middle and through traffic, beating Hutton low stick side.

In a scoreless second period, the Jets outshot the Blues 19-8 while enjoying two power plays to St. Louis’s one. Winnipeg finished the night 1 for 5 on the power play, while St. Louis went 0 for 3.

The Jets victory moves them to within four points of the Los Angeles Kings, who hold the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Winnipeg now has four games remaining on their longest home stand of the season — six games — as they host Colorado, San Jose, Pittsburgh, and Calgary through next weekend.

The Blues, sitting one point out of the wild card, complete their three-game road trip with visits to Colorado on Sunday and Minnesota on Tuesday.

