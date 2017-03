An inmate serving time at Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg died on Friday.

Lewis Sitar, 50, was serving two years, six months for mischief, break and enter, four counts of theft, uttering threats to cause death/harm and failing to comply with recognizance.

Officials say Sitar was taken to hospital, but could not be resuscitated.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

Correctional Service Canada is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

— Staff

Comments

comments