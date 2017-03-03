Hello, Juno: New Polar Arrives at Assiniboine Park Zoo

A 15-month-old polar bear from the Toronto Zoo has safely made the trip to Winnipeg.

Juno has moved into her temporary home at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

The little sister of former zoo residents, Hudson and Humphrey, arrived on Thursday.

Gary Lunsford, senior director of animal care and conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo, says Juno is adjusting well to her new surroundings.

“She is in good spirits and we are looking forward to introducing her to the other polar bears when the time comes.”

Juno will undergo the standard 30-day quarantine period before she is introduced to the public in her outdoor enclosure.

