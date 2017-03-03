ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Man Arrested After Child Hands Out Methamphetamine Pills on Quebec School Bus

By The Canadian Press

Handcuffs
(Handcuffs image via Shutterstock)

JOLIETTE, Que. – A 45-year-old man could be facing a drug charge after an elementary school student handed out methamphetamine pills on a Quebec school bus last month.

Provincial police spokesman Marc Tessier says the suspect was arrested Thursday and could be charged with possession.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court in July.

Police opened an investigation after a young child handed out the tablets Feb. 20, apparently thinking they were candy.

The incident occurred on a school bus near Saint-Paul, about an hour north of Montreal.

Tessier says one child consumed part of a pill but nobody was harmed.

CP - The Canadian Press


