Blue Bombers’ Walters, O’Shea Plunging for Special Olympics

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea will take a dip on Saturday in support of Special Olympics Manitoba.

The annual Polar Plunge “Freezin For A Reason” has moved to Investors Group Field this year, where law enforcement and community members will jump into an icy pool of water for the cause. Saturday’s high is a relatively balmy 3°C, giving participants a little slack this year when it comes to cold water.

The Blue Bombers are the presenting sponsor this time around, meaning Walters and O’Shea get the honour of being the first two “victims” into the pool.

“The Bombers are proud to continue supporting Special Olympic athletes by welcoming participants to take the plunge at Investors Group Field,” said Hannah Pratt, director of community relations with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Ninety-two brave Manitobans took the plunge last year, raising just over $30,000 for Special Olympics. Organizers say 90 people are registered for Saturday’s event, which begins at 2:30 p.m. outside of the Pinnacle Club. There is no admission for spectators.

To register or to sponsor a plunger, visit specialolympics.mb.ca.

