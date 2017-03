A Fort Alexander man has been charged in the double homicide of two men in St. Georges, Manitoba.

Jody Brown, 43, and Steven Chevrefils, 35, were shot in the home they lived in about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The victims were found early Tuesday morning.

Jason Andrew Bruyere, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and several weapons offences.

He remains in custody and was to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom on Friday.

— Staff

