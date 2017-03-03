Ballet Electric: Centennial Concert Hall Transforms into Party Atmosphere

The Centennial Concert Hall will come alive tonight for The HUB: Ballet Electric.

Culture Card has partnered with Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet and Pride Winnipeg to present a performance of Jean Grand-Maître’s critically acclaimed “Love Lies Bleeding” performed by the Alberta Ballet.

Featuring 14 classic songs by rock legends Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, the performance depicts a musician’s rise to fame, exploring the trials, sacrifices and triumphs of achieving superstardom. This production features mesmerizing multimedia ballet and fuses the joy of pop/rock with the breathtaking physicality of ballet in a dance spectacular on par with the boldest Broadway productions.

The event runs from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

— Staff

