The Winnipeg Goldeyes have sent infielder Ridge Hoopii-Haslam to the Joliet Slammers in exchange for a player to be named later.

Hoopii-Haslam batted .239 with four home runs and 30 RBI in 61 games played for the Goldeyes last season. The Hilo, Hawaii native saw action at second base, third base, and left field while also making two appearances on the mound.

The Goldeyes currently have 20 players under contract for the 2017 season.

— Staff

