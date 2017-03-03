ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » City’s Spring, Summer Leisure Guide Registration Opens Next Week

City’s Spring, Summer Leisure Guide Registration Opens Next Week

City’s Spring, Summer Leisure Guide Registration Opens Next Week

in News0 Comments
Leisure Guide 2017
The city’s Spring/Summer 2017 Leisure Guide (WINNIPEG.CA)

Registration for activities in the City of Winnipeg’s Spring/Summer 2017 Leisure Guide opens next week.

Those wanting to register for swimming lessons only can do so beginning Tuesday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

All other activities open for registration on Wednesday, March 15 at 8 a.m., including swimming lessons.

Registration for non-Winnipeg residents will open Tuesday, March 21 at 8 a.m.

A copy of the Leisure Guide will be available beginning Saturday, March 4 at all civic indoor pools, libraries and leisure centres, as well as at a number of retail locations. Meanwhile, you can view the guide online at Winnipeg.ca.

How to register

  • Register through the city’s leisureonline service
  • Call 311
  • In-person (March 14-15 only) at a handful of Winnipeg leisure centres and pools. Visit Winnipeg.ca for times and locations.


Comments

comments

MENU