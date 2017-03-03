City’s Spring, Summer Leisure Guide Registration Opens Next Week

Registration for activities in the City of Winnipeg’s Spring/Summer 2017 Leisure Guide opens next week.

Those wanting to register for swimming lessons only can do so beginning Tuesday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

All other activities open for registration on Wednesday, March 15 at 8 a.m., including swimming lessons.

Registration for non-Winnipeg residents will open Tuesday, March 21 at 8 a.m.

A copy of the Leisure Guide will be available beginning Saturday, March 4 at all civic indoor pools, libraries and leisure centres, as well as at a number of retail locations. Meanwhile, you can view the guide online at Winnipeg.ca.

How to register

Register through the city’s leisureonline service

Call 311

In-person (March 14-15 only) at a handful of Winnipeg leisure centres and pools. Visit Winnipeg.ca for times and locations.

