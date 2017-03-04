Blue Bombers Sign Former Bison LB Thomas Miles

Winnipeg-born linebacker Thomas Miles has signed on with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The former Manitoba Bison spent the past three seasons with Toronto after being taken by the Argos 33rd overall in the 2014 CFL Draft.

“Thomas is another solid key piece to our Canadian depth,” said Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters.

“He has the ability to play a role on special teams as well as on defence, and obviously being able to add a local product to our organization is always an added benefit.”

Miles played 40 games (eight starts) with Toronto, accumulating 58 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

