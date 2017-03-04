Man Boards Winnipeg Bus with Axe and Brass Knuckles

A 22-year-old man was kicked off a Winnipeg Transit bus on Friday night after boarding with an axe and brass knuckles.

Police say two male passengers spotted the weapons and were able to disarm the man without incident.

The suspect boarded the bus near Regent Avenue and Bond Street shortly after 9 p.m. Police say the passenger was escorted off the bus about 30 minutes later with help of the driver at Watt Street and Nairn Avenue.

Officers responded and made an arrest as the man was on the sidewalk. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of weapon possession and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

