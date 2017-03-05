Students Taking Winnipeg Harvest’s Poverty Pledge

By David Klassen

A group of Vincent Massey students are taking a pledge this week in the fight against hunger.

Winnipeg Harvest’s Poverty Pledge kicks off Monday and runs until March 10.

The Winnipeg food bank is inviting all Manitobans to experience the struggles faced every day by people living in poverty with a daily food budget of only $3.96.

“I think that it will be an eye-opening experience, and I will become more aware of how much money I spend on food regularly, compared to how much people living in poverty spend,” said student Hayley Wilbon.

The Poverty Pledge began in 2002 with the objective of raising public awareness of the everyday struggles faced by people living in poverty.

“The Poverty Pledge is nothing but a social awareness campaign, an attempt to build compassion and action among participants and Winnipeggers,” said Rebecca Trudeau, youth programs K-12, Winnipeg Harvest.

To make a food or monetary donation, visit WinnipegHarvest.org for further information.

