Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Sparkly Mineral Discovered in Manitoba for First Time

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has found a diamond in the rough for future mining opportunities in the northeastern portion of the province.

Mineral prospecting reports confirm the existence of diamond mining potential after Manitoba Geological Survey geologists and Lynx Consortium discovered diamonds for the first time in the province’s history.

“Our government has taken the necessary steps to implement a long-term vision for sustainable growth and attraction of investment, and we are working toward the completion of a renewed Duty to Consult framework which will foster a positive relationship between the Crown and indigenous peoples,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen.

Mining currently contributes about $1.5 billion (2.7 percent) to the provincial GDP and contributes approximately 3,200 jobs in the province, Cullen added.

Earlier findings in the Fraser Institute’s 2016 Annual Survey of Mining Companies recognized Manitoba as the second-most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment.

