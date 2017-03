Repair work is continuing on Highway 10 through Riding Mountain National Park.

Parks Canada is advising travellers of construction near kilometre marker 48 in the park, which is expected to continue until May.

Travellers should be prepared for single-lane alternating traffic, possible delays, speed reductions to 40 km/hour, and traffic control personnel approximately 45 to 50 kilometres north of Wasagaming.

Traffic modifications will be in place daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Staff

Comments

comments