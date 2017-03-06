Man Exposes Himself to Woman on Transcona Street

Winnipeg police are looking for a man in his late 20’s after he exposed himself to a woman in Transcona on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old victim was in the area of Regent Avenue East and Day Street at around 8 p.m. when the man walked past her. Approximately five minutes later, he approached the woman again and committed an indecent act before fleeing.

The suspect is described 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall with a skinny build, wearing a blue windbreaker with a silver band on the front and back. He had his hood up with it tied tight around his face area in an effort to conceal his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (204) 986-2857 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Comments

comments