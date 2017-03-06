RCMP Seize Cocaine, Marijuana and Weapons from Peguis First Nation

Five people have been arrested after drugs and weapons were found in two residences on Peguis First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP executed two search warrants on March 3, where they located 1 kg of cocaine, 233 grams of marijuana, seven firearms, and a significant amount of cash.

Two men, both 20, and three women, aged 21, 27 and 30, face several charges. They were released and will appear in court on May 1.

“The removal of such a large quantity of drugs and weapons during this seizure in Peguis First Nation will definitely have a positive impact in the community,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

