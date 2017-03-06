Goldeyes Trade Pitcher Robert Tasin

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have traded right-handed pitcher Robert Tasin to the Frontier League’s Evansville Otters in exchange for a player to be named later.

Tasin was 0-1 with three saves and a 4.50 ERA in 19 relief appearances after signing with the Goldeyes in early-July. The 25-year-old began the season in the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization where he earned six saves in 28 appearances for the Low-A South Atlantic League’s Lakewood BlueClaws. The Phillies drafted Tasin out of the University of Oklahoma in the 19th round in 2015.

— Staff

