Man Charged in Multiple Restaurant Robberies in St. Boniface

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man remains in police custody after three robberies in St. Boniface within the last week.

In all robberies, the suspect concealed his identity and entered restaurants in the area of Goulet Street and St. Mary’s Road. Employees in all cases were asked to hand over the contents of the cash register.

The suspect managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash in the first robbery on March 3, but left empty-handed Monday night when realizing several employees were present.

Police responded quickly and learned another attempted robbery had just occurred nearby, where the suspect left empty-handed once again.

The man was found hiding in a washroom stall at a nearby establishment.

Matthieu Joseph Ronald Fortier has been charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent and failing to comply with a recognizance.

