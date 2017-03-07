ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Southern Manitoba Hammered by Late Winter Storm

Southern Manitoba Hammered by Late Winter Storm

Southern Manitoba Hammered by Late Winter Storm

in News0 Comments
Snow
A winter storm is creating chaos on highways and roadways throughout southern Manitoba as strong wind gusts and blowing snow reduced visibility west of Winnipeg Tuesday morning. (THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE/Stephen MacGillivray)

WINNIPEG — Southern Manitoba is being hit hard by a late winter storm that developed Monday and continues to have an impact until at least early Wednesday.

West of Winnipeg was seeing the worst of the conditions, combining falling snow and northwesterly winds with gusts in excess of 90 km/h at times.

The system forced the closure of Brandon University and Assiniboine Community College on Tuesday to all students and staff due to high snow drifts and strong winds. Photos and video on social media showed driving conditions within the Wheat City to be a challenge, with snow-logged roadways, ruts, icy patches and vehicles getting stuck at intersections.

Environment Canada says conditions will begin to improve tonight over the Brandon, Dauphin, Minnedosa, and Ste. Rose regions. Further south, conditions will improve Wednesday morning when the winds finally diminish.

A number of Manitoba highways remain closed and more roadways are continually being added to the list. To see updated closures, visit MB511.ca.

This same system will head east later today and arrive in Winnipeg by late morning or early afternoon according to active radar. Snow accumulations could vary between 5-10 cm, substantially lower than what our neighours to the west experienced. Further to the north, portions of Manitoba could see up to 50 cm by the time the system moves on.

“The public is advised to postpone travel in western Manitoba, eastern Saskatchewan and northern Manitoba until the storm passes,” Environment Canada advised.

For flight cancellations and delays out of Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport, visit WAA.ca.


Comments

comments

MENU