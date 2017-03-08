ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Suspect Wanted in Storage Lockers Theft on Charles Avenue

Charles Avenue Suspect
Police say this man is accused of breaking into storage lockers on Charles Avenue on February 21, 2017. (WPS / HANDOUT)

Winnipeg police need the public’s help in identifying a man they say broke into some storage lockers on February 21.

Sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., police say the man broke into the lockers located in the 400 block of Charles Avenue.

He is described as aboriginal in appearance, approximately 30-40 years of age, heavier build, having a goatee and wearing a red “Crooks” hoodie and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-2848 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


