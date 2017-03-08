Suspect Wanted in Storage Lockers Theft on Charles Avenue

Winnipeg police need the public’s help in identifying a man they say broke into some storage lockers on February 21.

Sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., police say the man broke into the lockers located in the 400 block of Charles Avenue.

He is described as aboriginal in appearance, approximately 30-40 years of age, heavier build, having a goatee and wearing a red “Crooks” hoodie and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-2848 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Comments

comments