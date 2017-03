Winnipeg police are investigating the sudden death of a man in the 200 block of Isabel Street.

The unresponsive man was found at around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday and taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.

The deceased has been identified as John George Sumner, 51, who was a resident of the area.

Results of an autopsy and toxicology tests are still pending.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (204) 986-6508.

