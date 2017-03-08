New Security Measures Proposed for Manitoba Legislature, Courthouses

WINNIPEG — New security measures are on the way for the Manitoba Legislative Building and courthouses in the province.

The province has introduced legislation for the legislative security act, which would proclaim security officers as peace officers, giving them additional power to carry out their duties.

The changes would allow sheriffs to evict people from the court if they are believed to be a threat or may disrupt court operations. It would also allow for additional screening procedures, such as X-ray machines, metal detectors and physical searches. A prohibited weapon or item would also be more clearly defined.

The act would extend to cover security of the surrounding legislature grounds and the nearby Government House.

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says security policies were reviewed following the bombing at a Winnipeg law office in July 2015, as well as other bomb threats and incidents involving suspicious packages at various court locations.

Comments

comments