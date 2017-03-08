Old Market Square Skating Rink Reopening to the Public

WINNIPEG — A relatively new winter attraction in Old Market Square will reopen on Thursday after unseasonably warm weather this past week.

The public skating rink in the Exchange District was installed earlier this winter as a feasibility study to test long-term effects to the Old Market Square landscape.

Local business owners Nick Van Seggelen (Bodegoes) and Mike Del Buono (King + Bannatyne) spearheaded the project and have received positive public feedback.

“We have heard nothing but great things about the rink,” said Van Seggelen. “People are excited to lace up their skates and enjoy the outdoors in the Exchange.”

The Exchange District BIZ says it hopes the rink will become a permanent seasonal fixture in the area.

