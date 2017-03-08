Outlet Collection Opening May 3, 45 Retailers Announced

WINNIPEG — The Outlet Collection shopping centre in the city’s southwest has revealed a handful of retailers shoppers can expect when the mall opens on May 3.

The 400,000 sq. ft. space will house up to 100 retailers, with the first group of 45 announced on Wednesday.

Anchor tenants will include DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, F21 Red, Saks OFF 5TH, Old Navy and Winners.

To get ready for the sheer volume of retail traffic expected at Outlet Collection, a job fair is being held later this month to fill 1,000 positions.

“Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be a unique place to shop and to work,” said Dimitrios Cotsianis, general manager. “We are very excited to provide our tenants with the opportunity to meet with potential candidates as hundreds of positions are filled.”

Who else is coming?

Aldo

Ardene

Banana Republic Factory Store

Bentley

Bluenotes

Boathouse

Bombay

Bowring

Browns Outlet

Call it Spring Outlet

Calvin Klein Outlet

Chatters Salon & Beauty Supply

David’s Tea

Dynamite/Garage

Ecko Unlimited

Famous Footwear Outlet

Gap Factory Store

GNC

Guess Outlet

La Vie en Rose

Levi’s Outlet

Lids

Lindt Outlet

Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet

Michael Hill

Mountain Warehouse

Naturalizer Outlet

Perfumes 4 U

Quarks Outlet

Roots

Samsonite Outlet

Skechers

Softmoc Shoe Rack

Suzy Shier

The Body Shop

Think Kitchen

Tommy Hilfiger Outlet

Under Armour

Urban Kids

West 49

The job fair to fill the openings available will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25-26 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Winnipeg.

