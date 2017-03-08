Outlet Collection Opening May 3, 45 Retailers Announced

WINNIPEG — The Outlet Collection shopping centre in the city’s southwest has revealed a handful of retailers shoppers can expect when the mall opens on May 3.
The 400,000 sq. ft. space will house up to 100 retailers, with the first group of 45 announced on Wednesday.
Anchor tenants will include DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, F21 Red, Saks OFF 5TH, Old Navy and Winners.
To get ready for the sheer volume of retail traffic expected at Outlet Collection, a job fair is being held later this month to fill 1,000 positions.
“Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be a unique place to shop and to work,” said Dimitrios Cotsianis, general manager. “We are very excited to provide our tenants with the opportunity to meet with potential candidates as hundreds of positions are filled.”
Who else is coming?
- Aldo
- Ardene
- Banana Republic Factory Store
- Bentley
- Bluenotes
- Boathouse
- Bombay
- Bowring
- Browns Outlet
- Call it Spring Outlet
- Calvin Klein Outlet
- Chatters Salon & Beauty Supply
- David’s Tea
- Dynamite/Garage
- Ecko Unlimited
- Famous Footwear Outlet
- Gap Factory Store
- GNC
- Guess Outlet
- La Vie en Rose
- Levi’s Outlet
- Lids
- Lindt Outlet
- Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet
- Michael Hill
- Mountain Warehouse
- Naturalizer Outlet
- Perfumes 4 U
- Quarks Outlet
- Roots
- Samsonite Outlet
- Skechers
- Softmoc Shoe Rack
- Suzy Shier
- The Body Shop
- Think Kitchen
- Tommy Hilfiger Outlet
- Under Armour
- Urban Kids
- West 49
The job fair to fill the openings available will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25-26 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Winnipeg.