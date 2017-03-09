Canada Summer Games Torch Relay Winding Through Manitoba

By Brian Schultz

Before the 2017 Canada Summer Games can officially get underway, the Roly McLenahan Torch will make its way across the province.

The Manitoba Hydro Torch Relay route will begin in Steinbach on June 23 after the torch is lit June 6 at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The torch will arrive in Winnipeg’s downtown on July 26 during a special celebration.

“This highly symbolic starting point connects the nation’s capital to the provinces and territories that will be sending 4,000 athletes and coaches to compete in the 50th anniversary of the Canada Games and is a wonderful way to kick off the hottest summer in half a century,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO, 2017 Canada Games Host Society.

From Steinbach, the torch will travel to Kenora (June 24), Morden (June 29), Gillam, Fox Lake Cree Nation (July 1), Thompson (July 6), The Pas, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, (July 10), Dauphin (July 11), Gimli (July 15), Brandon (July 20), Sagkeeng First Nation, Great Falls (date TBD) and Winnipeg.

The torch will be carried by 10-20 torchbearers in each community outside of Winnipeg along a route of about 2-5 kilometres in length. During the Winnipeg leg, the torch will be carried by 50 torchbearers and will end with a celebration at Manitoba Hydro Place.

