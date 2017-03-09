Birds and the Bees: PTE Unwraps New ‘Saucy’ Comedy

Remember being sat down to hear about the birds and the bees? A new production at Prairie Theatre Exchange delves deeper, but is literally set against a backdrop of actual birds and bees. (Get your mind out of the gutter).

“The Birds and the Bees” is a comedy about sex, love and relationships, following characters who navigate romantic emotion and all the extras that come along with it.

“The play is about several generations in the pursuit of love,” said PTE artistic director Robert Metcalfe. “People trying to negotiate their love life — and their sex life — are always hilarious because they’re so desperate to get it right, when there’s so much room for things to go so very wrong!”

Synopsis:

Sarah, a turkey farmer, is moving in with her mother, Gail, after leaving her disinterested husband of 11 years. Gail raises bees and has just gotten an unexpected offer of a no-strings-attached romp from her neighbour, Earl, whose wife ran off with Gail’s husband 20 years ago. Enter Ben, a 23-year-old virgin and young grad student majoring in entomology, who is intent on studying the declines in the local bee population.

The characters are the imagination of Canadian playwright Mark Crawford. The production stars local actors Mariam Bernstein as Gail, Tristan Carlucci as Ben, Robb Paterson as Earl, and Paula Potosky as Sarah.

The Birds and the Bees runs March 29 to April 16 at Prairie Theatre Exchange. Tickets are on sale now through PTE.mb.ca, the PTE box office and by calling (204) 942-5483.

Comments

comments