Manitoba Premier Says Ottawa Has Not Replied to Request for Refugee Aid

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the federal government has not responded to his request for more money to handle an influx of refugee claimants coming across the United States border.

Pallister says he wrote to the prime minister more than a week ago asking for extra money for housing, health care, language training and other services, but has not heard back.

Pallister also called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise the border-crossing issue with U.S. President Donald Trump immediately.

The number of people crossing fields and ditches into Canada from the U.S. has jumped sharply this year.

More than 200 have crossed over at the border town of Emerson, Man. — often in dangerously cold conditions.

Pallister says it is not acceptable for governments to stand by and watch, and he expects the number of asylum-seekers could grow as the weather warms up.

