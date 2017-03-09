12-Year-Old Steinbach Girl Ejected from Vehicle in Crash

A two-vehicle crash in the RM of Hanover, Manitoba Wednesday afternoon sent a 12-year-old Steinbach girl to hospital in critical condition.

The girl was a passenger in an SUV carrying three others when it was hit by an eastbound SUV at the intersection of Provincial Road 206 and Municipal Road 39 N, about five kilometres southeast of New Bothwell.

RCMP say the eastbound vehicle appeared to have gone through the stop sign and struck the northbound SUV.

The girl was later upgraded to stable condition. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Alcohol is not considered a factor.

