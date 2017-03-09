Four Charged After Stolen SUV Collides with Two Other Vehicles

A stolen Chevrolet Equinox collided with two other vehicles Wednesday afternoon in the area of Alfred Avenue and Salter Street.

Winnipeg police had been in pursuit of the vehicle near Alfred Avenue and Andrews Street when it sped away.

The Equinox collided with a Grand Am and Chevrolet Venture, injuring a female occupant of the Venture. She was listed in stable condition.

Two of the people inside the stolen vehicle fled on foot, but were soon apprehended nearby. The remaining suspects were arrested without incident.

Three men, aged 23, 29 and 31, and an 18-year-old woman, all face numerous charges.

