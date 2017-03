Winnipeg police are investigating the sudden death of two men in the 700 block of McGee Street.

Officers were called out at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for two unresponsive adults.

They found a 31-year-old man and 23-year-old man deceased.

While drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, police aren’t yet able to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

— Staff

