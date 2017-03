The 2017 Canada Summer Games recruitment team is taking their efforts to Polo Park Shopping Centre on Saturday.

6,000 volunteers are needed this summer, from village operations to event services, media and communications, transportation and other roles.

Staff and volunteers will be onsite to recruit for pre-games and games-time opportunities. Interest applicants can sign up on the spot.

The volunteer recruitment fair begins at 10:30 a.m. in the mall’s centre court.

