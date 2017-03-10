Fools + Horses Coffee Opening Second Location at The Forks

WINNIPEG — A popular Broadway coffee house is expanding to open a second location at The Forks.

Fools + Horses Coffee Co. will open a kiosk opposite of The Common at the end of the food hall this summer.

“The Forks plays such an important role in connecting us to our collective history, but also in helping imagine and create an exciting future for our city,” said Lauren Kroeker-Lee, partner, Fools + Horses Coffee Co.

The shop will feature a pour-over station, Modbar espresso machines that function under the counter to create clear sight lines, and nitro cold-brew coffee. They will serve Pilot coffee, and doughnuts from local shop Bronuts.

No immediate word if #FridayFools will relocate to the new location.

