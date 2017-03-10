Jets Defenceman Enstrom Out Indefinitely with a Concussion After Sestito Hit

ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press

Toby Enstrom
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom, left, of Sweden, races to the puck with Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, of Finland, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Denver. Veteran defenceman Toby Enstrom is out indefinitely with a concussion, Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice revealed after the team’s practice on Friday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski)

WINNIPEG – Veteran defenceman Toby Enstrom is out indefinitely with a concussion, Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice revealed after the team’s practice on Friday.

Enstrom took a crushing illegal check from behind by Pittsburgh forward Tom Sestito in the Penguins’ 7-4 victory on Wednesday.

Sestito was given a major penalty and game misconduct, and the NHL followed up on Thursday by handing him a four-game suspension.

The six-foot-five, 228-pound Sestito had been called up Wednesday morning from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

The Jets host Calgary on Saturday, with the Flames riding an eight-game win streak.

